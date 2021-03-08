Some Mainers collecting unemployment benefits will soon get personalized support finding a new job from the state Department of Labor.

Next week, the department will reinstate its Re-employment Services and Eligibility and Assessment Program, or RESEA, the department said Monday in a news release.

Qualified people collecting unemployment pay may be selected for one-on-one coaching and other support to help them find a new job. The program previously ran between 2015 and 2017.

Those selected for the program will get virtual meetings with staff from Maine’s CareerCenters, as well as job advice and referrals tailored to their needs, skills assessments, career counseling, computer skills training and other support, the department said.

Participation in the program is mandatory for those selected if they want to continue receiving unemployment benefits, it said.

“We know that many people have struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic,” Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a statement. “As the economy improves, we can help you connect with new job and training opportunities. The RESEA program will help you develop an individualized pan to achieve your career goals.”

The program will serve 60 people initially and is targeting those who are most at risk of exhausting their jobless benefits, a department spokesperson said.

