SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are releasing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap after the sides could not agree on a contract extension that would soften the blow of a $14.1 million salary cap hit.

A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Monday of the pending release of Dunlap, who was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati midway through last season. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced by the team.

Dunlap, 32, was a major boost to Seattle’s pass rush following his arrival from the Bengals. Dunlap appeared in eight regular season games for the Seahawks with five sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He was the spark for a Seattle pass rush that was among the better units in the league over the second half of the season.

But his salary for 2021 was always going to be a point of contention, especially with Seattle tight against the salary cap. When the trade was made, Seattle agreed to let Dunlap test free agency if an extension could not be reached.

Dunlap posted a thank you to the Seahawks on social media Monday.

If Seattle can’t find another option in free agency, it will be the third straight year the Seahawks will go into the season with questions about their pass rush. Before the 2019 season, the Seahawks acquired Jadeveon Clowney from Houston to bolster the unit. Last year, Dunlap became the answer after Seattle’s defensive front struggled for the first half of the season.

Before being traded last season, Dunlap spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016. He had 46 sacks between 2015-19 and had eight sacks last year for Cincinnati.

But Dunlap had grown unhappy with his situation in Cincinnati and how he was being used by the Bengals’ coaching staff. Just before the trade, Dunlap briefly put his house for sale on social media. In his social media post on Monday, Dunlap noted the house in Cincinnati is officially listed and he’s “about to lower the price.”

GIANTS: The New York Giants have appointed Kyle O’Brien to the newly created position of senior personnel executive and hired Drew Wilson as their new assistant strength and conditioning coach.

O’Brien has 19 years of NFL experience, spending the past five with the Detroit Lions helping to oversee player personnel. The former Harvard lacrosse player also has worked for Jacksonville, Kansas City and the New England Patriots and the Jets.

Wilson replaces Thomas Stallworth, who left the Giants after three seasons to become the Atlanta Falcons’ strength and conditioning coach. The 42-year-old Wilson spent the previous four years as the director of football strength and conditioning at the University of Colorado.

LIONS: The Detroit Lions have released linebacker Christian Jones and center Russell Bodine.

Detroit also re-signed defensive back Mike Ford.

The Lions signed Jones in 2018 and he had one year left on his contract. He started 42 games over three seasons in Detroit and had three sacks and forced one fumble. Jones started 31 games with the Chicago Bears from 2014 through 2017.

Ford adds depth in the secondary, where the Lions desperately need it. He played in 31 games, starting seven, the past three years in Detroit.

VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, bringing back one of their past draft picks to try to strengthen a lagging pass rush.

Weatherly played last season with the Carolina Panthers, who released him on Feb. 19. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Weatherly spent the first four years of his career as a rotational player with the Vikings, who took him in the seventh round out of Vanderbilt in 2016.

As a free agent last offseason, Weatherly signed with the Panthers for $6.25 million guaranteed and started the first nine games, only to injure his finger, go on injured reserve and get cut for salary cap savings with one year remaining on his deal. Weatherly has six sacks in 58 regular-season games.

