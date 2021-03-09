ALABAMA – Lucille Pauline Thibodeau passed away peacefully March 4, 2021 at N.E. Alabama Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 3, 1929, to Ernest and Helen (Moreau) Thibodeau.

Lucille lived an exceptionally active life. She graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1947, joined the U.S. Army in 1949 as a recruiter and while in the military completed the first-ever practical nursing course the Army offered.

During the army of occupation, she went to Germany and helped open a 1,000-bed hospital in Landstuhl where she specialized in orthopedics; with her favorite work nursing amputees, paraplegics and polio victims during the Korean conflict.

Lucille traveled the world as a military nurse and earned the prestigious rank of Sergeant Major. She was one of the first women to receive this title. While stationed abroad, she enjoyed traveling and during her free time toured 59 foreign countries as well as many U.S. states. She loved Germany where she was stationed for five years and spoke fluent German. Her journals noted meals she savored in each country as well as her notation of the prices paid (and her ability to find a “deal” on a great meal)!

After serving 30 years in the military, she retired in 1985 in Anniston, Alabama, and she continued to travel throughout her life.

She was the eighth of 13 children and was predeceased by her parents, siblings: Ruth Barberie, Alma Morin, Catherine “Kay” Thibodeau, Alfred “Pete” Thibodeau, Sr. Martha Thibodeau, Cecelia Brown, Philip Thibodeau, Rose Devarenne, and Henry Thibodeau. Surviving siblings are Ernestine Lovell, Leo Thibodeau and Claire Garrity.

Lucille was a very generous person who sent money home during her military career to help support the family. In her later years she donated generously to many charitable organizations. Her generosity was also shared with her many nieces and nephews.

Her final resting place will be in Maine after a private ceremony.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in her name.

