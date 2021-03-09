BIDDEFORD – Madeleine (Lamirande) Gaudette, 88, of Biddeford, died on March 3, 2021, at her son’s home in Falmouth, following a short illness.

She was born in Biddeford on Jan. 22, 1933, the fourth of six children, to Henri and Emma Genest Lamirande. She was educated in Biddeford parochial schools.

On June 23, 1956, she married Marcel P. Gaudette in St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford. Marcel and Madeleine shared 59 years of marriage before his passing in 2015.

Madeleine worked in several department stores, including Grant’s and Rich’s in Biddeford, Maine, and Belk Lindsey in Orlando, Florida, prior to retiring.

Mrs. Gaudette’s passion was following the Red Sox. Madeleine and Marcel enjoyed several trips to Atlantic City and Vegas.

Madeleine is survived by her sister, Doris Vadnais and her husband Ralph of Saco, two sons, Kevin and his wife Debbie of Falmouth and Steven of Biddeford, two daughters, Nancy and her partner Scott Waterhouse of Saco and Karen of Gorham, one grandson, Justin Lamb and his fiancé Kayla Blanchette, three granddaughters, Katelyn Gaudette, Cassidy Brown and her husband Trevor, Vanessa Lamy and her fiancé Aaron Murray and several nieces and nephews.

There are no services planned. Private inurnment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

