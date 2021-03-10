HARTFORD – Alice Phoebe (Parsons) Nason, 96, passed away, Monday, March 8, 2021, at her son’s home in Hartford, Maine. Alice was born in Palmyra, Maine, on Oct. 30, 1924, the daughter of Roland and Mary Abby (Ryder) Parsons.

She attended the local (Gale) one-room schoolhouse (subprimary-eighth grade). Her eighth-grade class was moved to Hartland Academy where she attended. She met Morrill C. Nason while picking string beans for 2.5-cents per pound for the cannery. They later married on Oct. 25, 1941, at Josephine Folson’s home.

Josephine was a minister that performed weddings in her home for $5.00. After marrying, Morrill and Alice moved to South Portland where Morrill began his electrical work. They lived in a room rental from a lady with use of her kitchen, bathroom, etc. After having three children they decided they needed more room, so in November, 1945 they bought their home on North Elm Street in Yarmouth, where they resided until 1977.

Over the years Alice worked at the shoe shop in Freeport and nursing home in Yarmouth while raising her children. In October of 1977 they sold their home and bought a fifth wheel and moved to Rock Springs, Wyo. They moved to Sacramento, Calif. to start their retirement. Later moving to Ohio and then back to Freeport. After Morrill’s passing in 2007 Alice moved to Yarmouth Senior Housing in Yarmouth until her health failed and she moved to her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Hartford.

Alice enjoyed knitting and doing word puzzles. She also loved watching the birds and entertaining the cats, especially TinkaBell, a black long-haired cat who napped on Alice’s bed.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Clukey of Wells, Irene Jarrett (Bob) of Yarmouth, Debra Nason of Farmington, N.M., and her sons, Morrill C. Nason, Jr. (Arlene) of Hartford, David Nason (Gena) of Farmington, N.M., and Robert Nason of Norwich, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and her niece, Arlene Frati of Randolph.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Morrill C. Nason, Sr.; her daughters, Mary Mason and Karen Nason; and seven siblings, Roland Elwin, Clifton, Elsie, Rodney, Gertrude, Velman, and Robert.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Fairview Cemetery, Hartland Road, Canaan, Maine.

