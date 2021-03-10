STANDISH – Floyd R. Potts, 88, of Standish, passed away on March 3, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was married to Eva Jean Potts for 70 years.

He was born April 13, 1932, in Allerton, New Jersey, to Albert and Gladys Mae Potts.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Bennett of Milner, Ga., and three sons, Curtis Allen Potts and his wife, Carolyn of Houston, Texas, Keith Robert Potts and his wife Karen of Gorham, and Dale Eric Potts and Jill of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandchildren, Kristen, Ashley, Maggie, Kelly, Sara, Katelyn and Craig; great-granddaughter Juliana Aleman.

Floyd was a loving husband and father, always devoted to family life. Floyd was an avid Yankees fan and played baseball in high school. He loved trains and built a marvelous display in his home where he entertained many children and grown-ups over the years. Floyd was a kind and thoughtful person, always putting needs of others before his own and he will sadly be missed by all who knew him.

Floyd was a church member all his life wherever he lived. He served as Elder, Deacon and Trustee while living in New Jersey and Maine. He was one of two chaperones that traveled around New Jersey and New York State with a church youth group of 28, when they performed “God Spell.

Many thanks to Mercy Hospital, Barron Center, Central Maine Med, and Maine Medical Center for the wonderful care given during his illness.

Visiting hours will take place Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 76 State St., from 2-4 p.m., with a funeral service starting at 4 p.m. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. A live stream as well as interactive visiting hours will be available on the funeral home’s website for those unable to attend.

To view a livestream of the service, express condolences or participate in Floyd’s online tribute or visiting hours, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers please support your local

food bank.

