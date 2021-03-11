NORTH YARMOUTH – David Decker, dearly loved husband, father and grandfather went home to be with his Lord on March 7, 2021, due to a rapid decline in health after a Lyme infection in 2014, followed by a diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia in 2015. He was born on July 20, 1948, to Charles M. and Frances (Carleton) Decker in Bangor, Maine. David graduated from Milo High School and received a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maine in Orono. In 1971 David married Linda Gero, also of Milo. They moved to North Yarmouth where they raised their three children. David dearly loved his family and found great delight in the accomplishments of each of his adult children, their spouses and his five grandsons. He was employed by Insurance Services Offices as a Fire Protection Specialist for 43 years, retiring in May 2013.David was a man of deep faith and had a passion for sharing and teaching the Word of God. He served as a deacon, adult Sunday school teacher, men’s ministry leader, Boys Brigade leader and was a volunteer speaker at The Woods at Canco Chapel Services in Portland for several years. He and Linda also hosted many home Bible study groups. He was an avid reader and had accumulated an extensive personal library. For several years he was involved in collecting and distributing furniture and household items to refugee families who were resettling in the Portland area. He also assisted them in navigating through the legal system. He counted it a blessing and a privilege to serve those in need and made lifelong friendships during that time.David enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the family camp in Vassalboro. He and Linda spent many summers kayaking on numerous lakes in Maine. They also traveled to several national parks in the United States. One of their favorite kayaking trips was in Alaska with a full view of the Mendenhall Glacier. Hiking Mount Katahdin with family and friends was an event he looked forward to each year. During one trip David and his hiking companions assisted in the rescue of a hiker who had fallen several hundred feet and had to be airlifted off the mountain. He also enjoyed annual hunting and fishing trips with his dad, son, brother, nephew and cousin. In his younger years he played basketball, baseball, tennis, racquetball, was a runner and enjoyed water skiing.He was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Scott, to whom he was a stem cell donor. He was also predeceased by prematurely born granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Adams.He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years; two daughters, Nichole and her husband Christopher Howell and Amy and her husband Benjamin Adams, all of Cumberland, Maine; son, Jason Decker and his wife Kimberly, of Northfield, Minnesota; five grandsons, Caleb, Aaron, Nathan, Andrew and Micah; two sisters, Sheila Perry and husband Jim, of Millinocket, Peggy Card and husband Chuck, of Raymond; sister-in-law, Cindy Decker, of North Yarmouth and several cousins, nephews and nieces. Our family is deeply grateful for the staff on the Millay unit at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth and to the Compassus Hospice team who so compassionately and lovingly cared for David in the past four years. Their dedication to David and to our family made a very difficult situation much easier for us to endure. David was discharged from Sedgewood Commons on February 26, and spent his last days at home, surrounded by his loving family. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. A live stream of the service can be accessed via one the following links. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com or http://www.whitepinechurch.org to access the link to join the livestreaming of the service.Burial will be at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in North Yarmouth in the Spring.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ABBA, A Women’s Resource Center,1250 Forest Avenue,Portland, ME 04103 orWhite Pine Community Church,94 Cumberland Road,North Yarmouth, ME 04097

