BRUNSWICK – Gilbert Lewis Wilson Jr. passed away on March 4, 2021, at the age of 98. Joe, as he liked to be called, was born on Dec. 7, 1922, in Freeport, Maine, to Gilbert and Ada Wilson. After graduating from Freeport High School, he spent a year working locally and playing basketball for the L.L. Bean team. Joe enlisted in the Navy after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and became a pilot, then an instructor, teaching other pilots to fly search and rescue missions.

Following his graduation from the University of Maine, Joe spent his entire career as an electrical engineer with Westinghouse. He was an active member of the Masons. A good deal of his leisure time included the sport of curling and his passion for golf, which he played into his 90s at the Falmouth Country Club. He also enjoyed being an active member of the Maine Seniors’ Golf Association. His daily routine included doing the crossword puzzle in the local newspaper. Sharp as a tack, he continued this routine until his death.

On April 12, 1945, Joe married the love of his life, Flora Davis. They were married for 70 years before Flora’s death in 2016. He kept busy in retirement as a volunteer driver with Freeport Community Services and as an active member of the South Freeport Church.

Family members who will miss him dearly include his daughter, Jane (Bill) Harwood, his daughter, Nancy (Brad) Davis, his five grandchildren: Kim Bailer, Tracy Shaw, Peter Harwood, Tammy Shaw, and Toni Shaw, his 10 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Ken (Jean) Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather once again. Burial will be in the South Freeport cemetery.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.

Contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to: South Freeport Church UCC,

98 South Freeport Road

South Freeport, ME 04078

or Freeport Community Services

53 Depot Street

Freeport, ME 04032

