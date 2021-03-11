Bonnie L. Carr 1948 – 2021 AUGUSTA – Bonnie L. Carr, formerly of Brunswick, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following a brief illness. She was born in Hudson Falls, N.Y. on May 26, 1948, a daughter of the late George C. and Dorothy (Varney) Wilson. Mrs. Carr was a Brunswick High School graduate, class of 1966 and was a communicant of St. Michael Parish. She had been employed by Wal-Mart in Brunswick and, more recently in Augusta for over 20 years. She had previously worked at the Navy Exchange at the Brunswick Naval Air Station. Bonnie was predeceased by her former husband, Peter Young. Mrs. Carr is survived by her husband, Harvey W. Carr of Augusta; her daughter, Angela M. Manson of Topsham, three stepdaughters, Kelly J. Carr of Brunswick, Tracy L. Capinara of West Hartford, Conn. and Ashley B. Carr of Old Orchard Beach, two stepsons, Michael S. Carr of Whitman, Mass. and Joseph C. Carr of Cleveland, N.Y.; two brothers, Duane C. Wilson of Southampton, Pa. and Larry Wilson of Lisbon Falls, two sisters, Barbara A. Wilson of Bath and Diane M. Miller of Taberg, N.Y.; six grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Adhering to CDC guidelines of no more than 50 people at a time, personal distancing and wearing of masks, relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 17 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta where a funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com . The family requests that donations in Bonnie’s memory be made to: American Heart Association 51 U.S. Route 1, Suite M Scarborough, ME, 04074

