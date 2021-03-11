NORTH WATERBORO – Frank W. Birkemose Sr., 82, of Silas Brown Road in North Waterboro, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021, at his home.

Frank was born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Holbrook, Massachusetts, the son of John and Beatrice (Padington) Birkemose. He was raised Braintree.

On June 26, 1960, Frank married his soulmate and wife Lorraine R. (Fosdick) Birkemose and they were blessed with four children. In 1974 the family moved to Maine making their home in Saco before moving to Waterboro in 1977. Frank’s calling was being a mechanic/ machinist/ truck driver also being a devoted husband and father. He was kind and quiet until you got him interested in a subject anything from cars, wrestling, driving, etc. He loved country music especially songs about truck driving. Favorite tv shows were Sanford and Sons, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, WWE, etc. He and Lorraine could be seen at Dunkin’ Donuts in Waterboro.

Frank worked a lot of different jobs, masonry, then as a dump truck driver, then in a junkyard, worked for his grandfather doing property maintenance for him, he worked for purity supreme, then Carey’s truck service, then national truck rental, Bpm warehouse then moved to Maine to be part owner with his brother Robert in a Shell station in Portland, then as a machinist with Lund’s in Saco also Shape in Scarborough then for a couple small shops in Lyman, Limington, Saco, and Waterboro. He also drove dump truck for a while too.

Frank was a member of the Waterboro Fire Auxiliary and the road review committee for Waterboro. He had a great love for dogs and he’d say not a lot for cats but we all knew that wasn’t the truth. He well be missed by his family and close friends.

He is lovingly survived by his four children, Lisa Manbeck and husband David of Robesonia, Pa.; Wendy Delcourt and husband Raymond of South Berwick; Frank Birkemose Jr. and Scott Birkemose both of North Waterboro; and Scott’s girlfriend, Marcia Pullen of Plymouth, N.H. He was a devoted grandfather of four grandchildren, Angela, Melissa, Ellie, and Beth and two great grandchildren, Brody, and Vivian; also, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Lorraine, his parents and brother, Robert.

At Frank’s request, a graveside service followed be a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www. autumngreenfunernalhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

With Dad’s love of dogs and cats, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. box 43,

West Kennebunk, Me 04094

