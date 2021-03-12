Maple Week

Pineland Farms is offering two-hour self-guided tours containing some fun maple-based activities each day of Maple Week, March 22-28. (Note that the tours on March 27 and 28 are sold out.) Tickets are sold for every hour between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and provide visitors with access to the Family Farmyard and Valley Farm.

Tickets are available at $5 per person; 2 and under are free. Season pass holders should use their discount code at checkout. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Tickets can be purchased online at shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events.

For visiting the farm with a group of 10 or more, place your reservation at pinelandfarms.org/education/group-visits/group-visit-sign-up/.

Visitors are asked to check in at the Smokehouse on Valley Farm and park next to the big white silo. They are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing at all times, keeping a minimum distance of 6 feet between household groups. Contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or [email protected] with any questions.

Comprehensive plan public hearing

The Comprehensive Plan Update Committee has been plugging away since January 2018 on revisions to the town’s 1990 comprehensive plan. The plan incorporates input from community members and officials, as well as lots of data on topics ranging from demographics to land use.

The committee is hosting a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursday, March 18. The draft plan, as well as the agenda including Zoom access codes, can be found under the Boards & Committees sidebar at newgloucester.com. There are also print copies of the plan available in the Town Office. Contact Scott Hastings, the town planner, with any questions, comments or concerns at [email protected] or 926-4126 ext. 4.

Drive-up bean supper

AMVET Post 6 will host a drive-up bean supper from 5-6 p.m. March 20. The menu includes two kinds of beans, Amerian chop suey, coleslaw, biscuits and brown bread and a mystery dessert. The cost is $8 per meal. The post is on Route 100 across from Frozen Custard. To order ahead, call Bruce at 210-5630.

Property taxes due

The second installment of the town’s 2020-2021 real estate and personal property tax bills is due by April 2. Interest will begin to accrue on April 3 on any unpaid balances at a rate of 8%. If you have any questions or need to find out your balance due, call the deputy tax collector at 926-4126 ext. 1.

Payments can be made online at newgloucester.com (lower left sidebar of website), checks/stubs may be placed in the mail drop box on the front door of Town Hall or they may be mailed to Town of New Gloucester, 385 Intervale Road, New Gloucester, ME 04260-3818. Those intending to pay with cash will need to obtain a bank check or money order.

