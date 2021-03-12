Angel J. Fisette 1967 – 2021 WINDSOR – Angel J. Fisette 53, passed away peacefully Thursday March 4, 2021 with loved ones by his side following complications from a stroke. Angel started his life’s journey on the island of Guam in 1967 before moving to the States in 1969. As the oldest sibling in a navy family Angel would spend most of his adolescence growing up in Topsham. Angel enjoyed hunting and camping with his family and attended local schools where he discovered his love for football. After high school Angel found his career at BIW where he would hold a multitude of positions over the next 34 years including welding, and fabricating ships for the nation’s military. In 2007 Angel would find the love of his life, Deborah Foss, and would ultimately settle down in Windsor. In his adult years Angel would be best known for his love of Harley Davidson motorcycles, his masterful art of Guamanian barbequing, and spending time with the people that he loved. From his annual vacation to Old Orchard Beach to his numerous trips to white sands and blue waters, he could usually be found where the fun was. He was coined by his loved ones as a “gentle giant” and remembered for his loud bark of laugher, his huge smile, and his even bigger heart. Perhaps his strongest attribute was his resilient bond with all of the kids. Whether it was riding on the Funtown Carousel or telling descriptive stories of broken bones from his times as a bouncer, he always kept a smile on their faces as they paid close attention to “The Man, The Myth, The Legend.” In addition to Deborah Foss, Angel is survived by his parents, John and Rita Fisette of Topsham; his brother, John Fisette and his wife Rachel of Bowdoinham, his sister, Gina Emerson and her husband Jeff of West Bath, Fawn and Ryan Finley of China, Tonya and Jon Gilson of Poland, Sarah Roberts and Zach Lovely of Gardiner; a very large extended family that stretches across the States and on the Island of Guam. Angel is also survived by his beloved nieces, nephews; and grandchildren, Zachary T. Fisette of Albuquerque, N.M., Cody and Shelby Emerson of West Bath, Aidan and Nadia Fisette of Bowdoinham, Brookelyn and Bailee Finley of China, Mathew and Christopher Gilson of Poland, Jackson Roberts and Waylon Lovely of Gardiner. A walk-through visitation for Angel will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Due to Covid 19 masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Angel’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org

