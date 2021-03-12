Joan E. Pilgrim 1930 – 2021 BATH – Joan E. Pilgrim, 90, passed away in the loving company of her family at her home in Bath on March 9, 2021. Joan was born in Berlin, N.H. on Dec. 13, 1930 to William and Sadie Reynolds. She graduated from Berlin High School Class of 1948. She married the love of her life, George “Bud” Pilgrim, in Berlin, N.H. on Feb. 10, 1951. Joan was a dedicated and courageous military wife as Bud served in both the United States Army and the United States Navy. Joan and Bud settled in Bath to raise their family in 1965. While Bud worked at Bath Iron Works, Joan could be found sharing her vast knowledge and talent of knitting as an employee at ShipYarns on Front Street. She spent hours creating beautiful sweaters for her family and friends. She was rarely without a book in-hand. She devoured books like air and had an encyclopedic knowledge of her personal library. Joan was always at the ready to suggest a good read. This enthusiasm served the community well in the years she was employed at Book Land. Her love of reading was shared by her late husband, Bud, who left her side on Jan. 11, 2011. It is a comfort to know they are reunited with many books to discuss. Joan cherished being a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. It brought her joy and she was always looking forward to the next visit, good meal and family gathering. Family meant so much to her. Joan opened her heart and home to a lifetime of beloved pets. Her love for animals was great, both cats and dogs alike. Her adoring cat, Wilson, will undoubtedly miss her everyday. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Joellan Pilgrim of Bath, three sons Mark Pilgrim and his wife Karen of Englewood, Colo., Derek Pilgrim and his wife Victoria of West Bath, and Drew Pilgrim and his wife Susanne of Dresden; nine grandchildren, Alyssa Murphy and her husband Michael of Salisbury, N.C., Cara Freeman and her husband Mark of Gardiner, Zachary Pilgrim and his wife Nicole of Bath, Jesse Pilgrim and his wife Laura of West Bath, Gia Charles and her husband Jake of Bath, David Pilgrim of Denver, Colo., Emily Maranon and her husband Raymar of Englewood, Colo., Jacob Pilgrim and Samuel Pilgrim both of Dresden; and nine great-grandchildren, Richard, Breanna, Shea, Liam, Juniper, Caleb, Micah, Zeke and Vera. Joan will also be missed at summertime luncheons by her long time friends Roxane Dunham of Bath and Annie Voorhees of Woolwich. The family would like to express their gratitude to Chris Muccino of Bath for being such an attentive and supportive caregiver to Joan. She appreciated having you in her life and spoke highly of you. We will miss Joan and her talent, wisdom, love of family, art, education and community. It was an honor to know and love her. A burial will be arranged in the spring. To share your thoughts and condolences with Joan’s family please visit: http://www.desmondfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family would love to see a donation made in Joan’s name go to a charity that reflects her passions in life: Coastal Humane Society or Tri County Literacy Volunteers or to a charity of your choice

