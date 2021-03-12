Sarah M. Jensen 1945 – 2021 BATH – Sarah M. Jensen, 75, died of a short, unexpected illness on Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home in Bath. She was born in Boothbay Harbor on April 24, 1945, a daughter of Raymond B. and Mary E. (Dodge) Libby. Sarah graduated from Brunswick High School and was employed at Bowdoin College, where she took classes and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2001. She married Thomas Jensen in 1986. After her retirement from Bowdoin College, she and her husband were Real Estate agents at RE/Max Riverside in Topsham, later owning and operating Bay Ledge Real Estate in Damariscotta. In 2012 they retired to Cuenca, Ecuador, returning to Maine in 2016. Sarah enjoyed gardening, home decorating, reading and antique collecting. She is survived by her husband Thomas; one son, Dr. Alan Iverson and his wife Kristin of Woodland, Calif., one daughter, Heidi Pierce and her husband Sean of Wiscasset; one sister, Jane Littlefield and her husband Bill of Topsham; three grandchildren, Emmett, Elsa and Esme’; one niece, Kym Su and three nephews, Hal, Scott and Christopher. There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: Patten Free Library 33 Summer St. Bath, ME 04530 or http://www.patten.lib.me.us or to a charity of your choice

