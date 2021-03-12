Harold W. Holbrook Jr. 1961 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Harold W. Holbrook Jr., 59, of Hanson Bay Drive, a loving father, grandfather and brother, passed away at his residence in Woolwich on Tuesday March 2, 2021. He was born June 18, 1961, a son of Harold and Carolyn Ann Koehling Robinson. He was educated in Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School with the class of 1980. After graduation, Harold answered the call to serve his country and proudly served in the Army National Guard. He was employed for over 30 years at BIW as an accomplished welder. Harold was a responsible free spirit. He loved his family, and always took care of them. In his spare time, he always enjoyed seeing a good movie, a BBQ with family, adventuring in the outdoors, kayaking solo, or being creative when the mood struck. He was predeceased by his mother Carolyn Ann Koehling Robinson; and a brother Johnny Holbrook. Harold is survived by his two daughters, Ann Marie Holbrook and Lauren Hagan; six grandchildren, Owen, Kaisyn, Isaiah, Jack, Ellijah and Archer; brothers, Lew Holbrook and his wife Kim of Woolwich, Leslie Holbrook of Richmond, Kevin Holbrook and wife Michelle of Lowell, Dwight Holbrook and partner Kate Thompson of Phippsburg, John Troy Holbrook of Bath, and Wendall Holbrook of Brunswick, sisters, Jane Holbrook Smith and husband Samuel of Woolwich, Dawn Holbrook Ostrander and husband James of Brunswick, Lena Holbrook True and husband Kenneth of Woolwich, and June Holbrook Dall of Topsham; as well as several nieces and nephews. He will surely be missed by all that knew him. A celebration of Harold’s life will take place Saturday March 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Phippsburg Sportsman’s Club. All friends and family are invited to attend. To express your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneral homes.com In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Harold’s memory to the funeral home to help with expenses

