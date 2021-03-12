Sarah “Sally” Joy (Maresca) Wessel 1932 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Sarah “Sally” Joy (Maresca) Wessel of Harpswell passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2021 at the age of 88. Sally was the oldest of six children born to Michael and Rozella (Clapp) Maresca and grew up in Sedgwick where her family operated a general store. Sally graduated from George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill where she met her husband Tilden “Teedie” Wessel. Sally and Teedie lived and worked in Blue Hill while starting their family. They raised their sons, David and Stephen, mostly in the Harpswell area as Teedie started what became his career as a Maine Coastal Warden in partnership with Sally who did secretarial aspects of the job as well as working at A &P Grocery Store and Newberry’s Department Store in Brunswick. Sally was personally frugal, yet very generous with advice and life lessons. She was always willing to help anyone in need, and volunteered with the police department as well as tutoring children after school. She was extremely devoted and active in the Baptist church. She was passionate about gardening, the Carrying Place Beach in Surry and Moody’s Diner where she routinely enjoyed spaghetti. A good neighbor and friend, Sally was outgoing, outspoken and loved to laugh. She was a proud and involved mother, aunt, sister and grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and two sisters. She is survived by her sons Stephen Wessel and wife Linda of Surry, David Wessel and wife Myrna of Harpswell; brothers Stephen Maresca and Johnny Maresca, sister Rozella Webb; and many adoring nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Guest Book