Marian Bateman 1952 – 2021 OJAI, Calif. – Marian McMath Edwards Bateman of Ojai, Calif. died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family and dear friends on Feb. 23, 2021 at the age of 69. She had valiantly endured stage 4 IBC breast cancer for 12 years. Marian was born on Feb. 10, 1952 in Syracuse N.Y. to Sarah Shove Edwards and Harold Edwards Jr. and attended Pebble Hill School and Emma Willard School graduating in 1970. She attended Colorado College, graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in 1974. She received her Masters in Counseling and Psychology from The University of Santa Monica in 1996. She married John Robert Bateman at her beloved family summer home on Orr’s Island, Maine Oct. 10, 1985. He predeceased her April 1, 2019. Serving people was Marian’s life work and passion. She devoted the last 30 years of her life to her spiritual work in her Church, MSIA. Beginning in Colorado Springs she served as an active member of The Peace Coalition, The United Farm Workers and The American Friends Service Committee. In Austin, Texas, where she lived for many years, she was a Vista Volunteer, The Executive Director of The University of Austin YWCA 1981-1984. The Executive Director of The Center for Attitudinal Healing 1985-1987. In private counseling practice and educational counseling with Bateman and Associates 1988-1995. After moving to Ojai, Calif. she worked for many years with the David Allen Company and for the past three years until her death with GTD Focus. Her gift work was beloved by clients around the world. Marian was an avid traveler who loved South America, The Galapagos Islands, Europe, Egypt and Bogota, Columbia. She was fluent in Spanish and had a marvelous singing voice. She was full of laughter and gave much joy to all who loved and knew her. Her ashes were scattered in the high hills above Ojai Valley next to husband John whose ashes were placed there two years ago per her wishes. She will be deeply missed by her three sisters, Sarah (Sally) Edwards and her husband David Shorey of Falmouth, Helen (Honnie) Edwards of St Croix US Virgin Islands, Margaret (Meg) Edwards of Falmouth; her niece Annie Gott of New York, N.Y., her nephews Christopher L. G Fletcher and his wife Karina L. G. Fletcher of Lisbon, William Edwards and CeCe Nyman of Oakland, Calif., Harold (Hal) Edwards and Vicky Gruenert of New York, N.Y.; her stepdaughter Rebecca Bateman and her son Niko Danko of Portland, Ore. and her stepdaughter J’ai Brette McClellan of Austin,Texas and her daughter Harley Joan McClellan of Lexington, Ky. In lieu of flowers, Be Kind to everyone in Marian’s memory She would love that

