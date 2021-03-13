WINDHAM – Jo-Anne Boucher Velilla, 44, passed away at her home on March 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Robert and Paula Perkins Boucher. Jo-Anne graduated from Windham High school. After school she completed her CNA course. She worked for 16 years in local nursing homes. She loved her elderly patients, always going the extra step for them, including surprising them with their favorite coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts. For the last five years she had been employed by TD Administration Office as a recovery specialist. Jo-Anne was a mom to four beautiful daughters, and a grandmother to a granddaughter. Spending time with them was very special to her. Jo-Anne enjoyed hanging out with her family, watching crime shows, chilling with her brother, being daddy’s girl, her mom’s friend and her daughters’ bestie. Jo-Anne accepted people for who they were. Her personality shined so brightly she added sparkles, the more sparkles the better. Sorry Patriots fans, but Jo-Anne was a dedicated Steelers fan, never missing a game on TV. Animals! She loved them to the extent of feeding a wild mouse. We had to have her stop feeding him, due to the two cats. Jo-Anne is survived by her four daughters, Tatianna Velilla, Kiara Velilla, Isabel and Sophie Lessard; her granddaughter, Hanna Velilla; her brother, Justin Boucher; niece, Brooklyn Boucher; her parents, Robert and Paula Boucher; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Wilma Lawless Perkins. Arrangements are in care of Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee. To express condolences or participate in Jo-Anne’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jo-Anne’s name may be made to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland PO Box 336 Westbrook, ME 04098 or arlgp.org

