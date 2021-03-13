YORK – Marlene C. Farnon, 73, of York, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Portland, Maine, a daughter of the late Aime J. and Rachel M. (Baillargeon) Cormier.

She leaves a son, Jeffry A. Farnon and his wife Kandace of Eliot, Maine, and a daughter, Stacey E. Donnell and her husband Zach of Wells, Maine; three grandchildren, Linnea, Shelby and Norah and two great-grandchildren, Elina and Joseph.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas E. Farnon Jr. Attended St. Hyacinth School – Westbrook, graduated from Bonny Eagle High School – Standish, and attended Plus Business School in Portland, worked two years for the Civil Service Department of the Navy – Washington, D.C. She worked for several architectural engineering firms as an administrative assistant and retired from the Maine Turnpike.

Marlene enjoyed volunteering at the Nubble Light Gift Shop, activities offered at the York Senior Center, traveling, baking, gardening, knitting, walking with friends, her greatest joy was being called “Memere” and time spent with her family.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 7, 2021, in the Lucas and Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, York, Maine. Funeral services and burial will be private in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Town of York,

Center for Active Living

(Senior Center)

36 Main St.

York, ME 03909

