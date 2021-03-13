SUNRISE, Fla. – Feb. 9, 1935 thru March 8, 2021. Sandy, as her many friends called her, lived for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved looking at her many pictures of them every day and said good morning and good night to each one of them. They were truly her joy.

Sandy grew up in Portland and attended Dean college. She was a stay at home mom for many years before she became a teachers aide and eventually settled in as a jewelry consultant. Like many fellow Mainers, upon retirement she moved to South Florida where she lived happily for many years. She loved the warm temperatures and the sun and this move gave her the ability to enjoy them daily.

Sandy is survived by and will be missed dearly by her four daughters: Joanne Klipper of Davie, Fla., Debra Fitts of Hanover, Mass., Lori Blume of Chelmsford,, Mass. and Marci Beaulieu of Ipswich Mass., her eight-grandchildren, Benjamin Klipper, Alex, Zachary, and Ethan Fitts, Jacob and Jordan Galvin, Drew and Brett Beaulieu, and her two great-grandchildren, Gillie and Emet Klipper, her sister Adacie Gould of Natick, Mass., and her many friends. Blessed is the true judge. May her neshama have a speedy Aliyah.

A graveside service will be held on March 22 at 11 a.m., at Temple Beth El Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

