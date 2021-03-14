CAPE ELIZABETH – Charles Scontras, 91, passed away at home in Cape Elizabeth on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of Andrew and Koula “Gloria” (Diakakis) Scontras. He was married to Joanne (McKay) Scontras for nearly 60 years before her passing in 2015.

Charles is survived by his son, Dan Scontras of Boston; and daughter, Dianna Scontras, her husband Jeff Topliff and grandchildren Jack, Sam and Lindsay of Stow, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister, Anita “Becky” (Scontras) Scouras, sister-in-law, Sofie Scontras; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as countless friends and colleagues he touched throughout his life.

A distinguished educator, author and Maine historian, Charles was a professor at the University of Maine for 36 years with positions in the modern society, history and political science departments. He retired in 1997 and continued to serve as a research associate at the Bureau of Labor Education at UMaine.

Charles authored more than a dozen books and pamphlets about Maine labor history and was in the midst of a new manuscript project at his passing. One of his dreams was to see the creation of a monument honoring the first strike in what would become the United States, which occurred on Richmond Island off the coast of Maine in 1636.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to this project in Charles’ name may be made on the University of Maine’s Bureau of Labor Education website. Please select the “In Honor/In Memory of” tab to place any donations in his memory. https://umaine.edu/ble/donations/

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous