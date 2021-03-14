CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Elizabeth (Malzard) Perry, passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021 in Portland with her loving family present.

Betsy was born in Portland on Dec. 5, 1948, the daughter of John and Margaret (Burt) Malzard. She grew up in Yarmouth attending local schools, and spent summers at the family cottage in Peabbles Cove Cape Elizabeth. She graduated from Yarmouth High School, Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass. and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maine Portland-Gorham.

Betsy worked for Casco Bank in Portland in the early years, and after taking several years off after the birth of her son went back to work in the education field. She worked 20-plus years as librarian at Nathan Clifford School (where her father had attended years earlier) and also was at the Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland for several years. She continued to hear from former students at Nathan Clifford, as well as from library regulars she met during her time at Prince Memorial.

Betsy lived almost 50 years in Cumberland and during that time established many friendships that lasted the rest of her life. She was known by many for her optimism and her courageous outlook. She particularly loved the holidays, the 4th of July and Christmas brought her much joy. She sang carols alongside neighbors with all her might, and will be remembered for the red lights in her windows that were a Christmas trademark. Betsy was often the life of the party. She also enjoyed many outdoor activities including time spent on the ocean and lake, and even water and snow skiing in her earlier days. She was also an avid reader.

Betsy lived at Ashton Gardens Retirement Community in Portland for the past couple of years where she developed new friendships that were very important to her. She appreciated and loved all her friends.

Betsy is survived by her son, Gregory; and her granddaughter, Brayla of Cape Elizabeth; her husband Tom of Cumberland; and her brother, John of Harpswell. She is also survived by

in-laws, Steve and Brenda Perry of Napa, Callif. and their children.

Betsy will be laid to rest in Seaside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth in the spring, and there will be a celebration of her life at a local venue after the burial services. Details are still being developed.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation in Elizabeth’s name to the

American Stroke Assoc.

300 5th Ave., Suite 6

Waltham, MA 02451 or

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

