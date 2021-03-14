PORTLAND – John Thomas Pardi passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 8, 2021. Born on Jan. 2, 1944 in Portland.He was the son of the late Guido Pardi Sr. and Mary (Pio) Pardi. John was also predeceased by his sister, Eleanora (Pardi) Esposito; and nephew, Joseph Esposito. He is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years Patricia (Colucci) Pardi; his daughters, Jeanine (Pardi) West and husband Rick West, Jennifer (Pardi) McCarthy and John McCarthy, Jessica (Pardi) Sprague and husband Austin Sprague, Tricia (Pardi) Foley and husband Joseph Foley of Portland. He is also survived by his brother, Guido Pardi Jr. and his wife Sandra (Whitmore) Pardi, sisters, Marie Pardi, Justina Eraso and her husband Ben Eraso of Florida, sisters-in-law, Christina “Tina” (Colucci) Simpson, Loretta (Colucci) Burley and husband John Burley, Theresa Colucci (wife of the late Camillo “Tommy” Colucci), brothers in-law, Anthony Colucci, Richard Colucci and wife Martha Colucci; as well as seven grandchildren, Anthony, Gianna, Jason, Ashley, Joey, Nathan, and oldest grandson, Alonzo Pardi whom he looked upon as a son; and three great-grandchildren Mateya, Dean and Kaden. He is also survived by many of his nieces, nephews and cousins. John proudly served his country in the Air Force from 1962-1966. He was a senior airman A1C E-4 on active duty and was stationed in Guam. He subsequently joined the Air Force reserves where he was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1968. He worked as a mechanic, a passion he carried with him the rest of his life.Prior to his enlistment, “Johnny” was a 1962 graduate of Portland High School. During this time, he was a member of the track team, though his most notable achievement was meeting his sweetheart Patricia “Patty” Colucci, whom he married in 1964 at Saint Peter’s Church. They raised their girls in a traditional, “old school” Italian household. Dinner was served every day when John returned home from work at 5 o’clock and everyone had to be “at the table”, no exceptions!He worked many years for Portland Public Works before moving on to Regional Waste System (now Eco Maine), where he rose to the rank of project manager. He enjoyed both places and would often tell tales of different jobs and former co-workers. Patty would lay out his clothes the night before his work day. One time blaming her for “putting his shirt out backwards” as the reason he wore it the wrong way to work. Of course, he said this with a twinkle in his eye.Their house was the center for all family gatherings- simple morning coffee or big parties in the basement. He was a lighthearted, great dad and as his girls got older, he would often be seen at one of their houses fixing something or assisting with a project. Whether it be plumbing, carpentry, electrical work, etc., John was a classic Jack-of-all trades. As his family grew, so did his home: He built an addition with just the help of his brother, Guido, and brother-in-law, Richard. John was a very clever man who was known for “rigging things up”, especially if he could avoid paying a professional to do so! He enjoyed restoring old computers, motors, and working in his garage. His greatest hobby was old classic cars, working on and riding around in his 1956 Chevy Belair.John also had a passion for music. He would often hear a word or phrase and begin to sing or whistle a song that it reminded him of. Time and again he could be seen outside soaking up the sun shirtless and listening to the oldies, particularly songs by Elvis, Johnny Cash, The Drifters, and Dolly Parton. He truly was a one-of-a-kind man with an envious hairline, broad shoulders and a heart of gold. He had a way of letting others think he could handle everything and everything would work out. Patty and Johnny shared a love unlike any other. He protected and cared for as long as he physically could until his illness and her dementia pulled them apart. Prior to Covid restrictions, John would visit Patty daily at the Barron Center, and play her favorite songs on his phone. Prior to his passing he wrote a poem hoping it would make its way to Patty in the form of a song: “The day I met you was the best day of my life. The first time I kissed you I knew you would be my wife. Whenever I hold you tight, I want it to last forever and ever. I will never let you go. I will hold you tight day and night. Oh, my love, I don’t know how I lived without you. Oh, and when you hold me close and tight, it makes me feel so right. You made the best days of my life a real joy. Now it’s so sad to be alone, no one else at home. I want to be with you again to make my whole life whole. Put your arms around me and take my heart and soul. Loving memories of you my heart so true.” He will be missed by all those fortunate enough to have known him. As Patty would often say, “They don’t make them like your father anymore.” His family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Mercy Fore River, Maine Medical Center particularly the nurses on Bean 5, Dana Farber, Bryn Everhart, Liz Carlson and Mary Connolly, the Barron Center for keeping Patty and Johnny connected and the outpouring support by family and friends. Visitation hours will be Friday, March 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at Old Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. CDC Guidelines will be followed to include social distancing and mask wearing.

