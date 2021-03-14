DUNNELLEN, Fla. – Frederick T. McGonagle, formerly of Gorham died peacefully on Feb. 13, 2021 in Dunnellen, Fla., following an extended illness.

Fred was born in Portland on Sept. 18, 1932, the son of the late Frederick T. Sr. and Margaret A. (Donlan) McGonagle. He graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1950 and from Holy Cross College in the class of 1954. After college, Fred enlisted and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Once he returned from the war he enrolled at the University of Maine Law School, graduating in the class of 1959.

On May 15, 1965, Fred married the love of his life, Sheila Ann Zmuda in Holliston, Mass.

Fred joined a law firm in Portland and served as assistant district attorney in Portland before starting his own law practice in Gorham. He worked with businessmen and individuals and enjoyed helping people as much as he could. In the early 2000s Fred and Sheila moved to Florida where he continued to practice law for a brief time before retiring completely.

Fred and Sheila enjoyed traveling to Ireland many times, Germany for Octoberfest, and to their chalet at Sugarloaf for skiing. He took great joy in his Scottie Dogs and Irish Wolfhounds. They had a beautiful home in Gorham and loved to entertain family and friends during the holidays. He loved to swim and was doing the Peaks to Portland before it became an official relay, he also enjoyed hiking and water skiing. He loved to spend time in the outdoors tending his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.

Fred was predeceased by his wife, Sheila A. McGonagle in 2006; a sister, Margaret Avjian, a brother, John Patrick McGonagle.

He is survived by a brother-in-law, James Avjian of Cape Elizabeth; nieces and nephews, Carol and her husband Michael Grant of Scarborough, Susan and her husband Thomas Oliver of Raymond, Brian Glendenning of South Portland; several other nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

At the family’s request, graveside services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway. To view Fred’s memorial page, or to share an outline condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿

Guest Book