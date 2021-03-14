SOUTH PORTLAND – Judith “Judy” S. Richmond, 89, died on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.Judy was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in San Francisco, the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Tuck) Seitz. When she was a baby her parents drove across the country to settle in Westport, Conn. On this trip they were stopped at an Arizona roadblock, this was at the time of the kidnapping of the Lindberg baby.Judy attended local schools in Westport and graduated from Staples High School. She furthered her education at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania and went on to graduate from Colorado College with a bachelor’s degree in geology.After college she returned to Connecticut where she met Robert Richmond at Schlumberger Oil Company where they both worked. The two were married in September of 1957.Judy moved her career to General Engineering Laboratories of American Machine and Foundry Company. In the early 1970s she and husband co-founded the company Cycle Imports. One of Judy’s lifelong passions was cycling. In 1970, long before it was common, she rode her bicycle from Westport, Conn. to Frederick, Md.Then, in 1974 she and her husband moved to Cornish. It was here that she became an EMT (emergency medical technician) for the Sacopee Valley Rescue. In 1984, Judy moved to northern Massachusetts. Here she earned a degree in electronics technology from the Women’s Technical Institute in Boston. She then took employment as an electronics technician at Merrimack Valley Works (now known as AT&T) where she retired and pursued self-employment. She had moved back to Maine this past October.In her free time Judy enjoyed cycling, hiking, traveling (she journeyed to northern England and Switzerland on her own), architecture and graphic design. Her family and friends will remember her as an independent woman with a wide range of talents and interests.She is survived by her daughter, Susan Richmond and her husband Douglas Johnson of Westbrook, her son, Bob Richmond and his wife Laurie of South Hiram; a brother, Robert Seitz and his wife Sandra of Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Maya and Claire Richmond of Maine; and a nephew, Evan Seitz of Massachusetts.There will be no services at this time. However, there will be a celebration of her life at a date to be announced in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Judy’s memorial page, or to share online condolence, please visit http://www.Conroy-TullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to: Sacopee Rescue,P.O. Box 367,Parsonsfield, ME 04047

