PORTSMOUTH, R.I. – Virginia Mae (Bittner) Tubbs, 88, of 36C Glen Meade Drive passed peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Born in Winona, Minn. on March 15, 1932, Virginia was the daughter of Arthur and Leefe (Girod) Bittner.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Orrin A. Tubbs; her parents; and siblings, Arthur Bittner Jr., Roscoe Bittner, Violet Baures, and Marvel Allen.

She is survived by her sister, Marguerite Bittner. Virginia leaves behind daughter, Deborah Hill and son-in-law Raymond Hill of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Rebecca Roberts of Portsmouth, R.I.; along with three beloved grandchildren, Andrew Hill, Samantha Zigbuo, and Alexander Zigbuo; and two great-grandchildren, Max Hill and Mackenna Lippmann. Another blessing in her life was being a grandmother to Becky’s four stepchildren, Louise Zigbuo Tolbert, Enia Zigbuo Wenzler, Dean Zigbuo, William Zigbuo, and their families.

Virginia grew up on the outskirts of Fountain City, in Piepers Valley, Wis. Her dad, Arthur, was a hard working dairy farmer, and each child was assigned chores, both at the farm and in the home. The work ethic instilled in Virginia as a child stayed with her throughout her life.

Virginia graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1948. After high school she enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Carswell Airforce Base in Fort Worth Texas where she met husband to be, Orrin, on a double date. Wedding bells chimed shortly thereafter! After discharge from the Air Force both Virginia and Orrin moved to Winona and continued their education at Winona State College. Virginia graduated in 1954 with a B.S. in Elementary Education and Orrin graduated in 1956 with a B.S. in Art Education.

Virginia taught school in Galesville, Wis., Overland Park, Kan. and Mondovi, Wis.

In 1964 she moved to Orrin’s home in Portland and continued the teaching that she loved. Over her 42-year career she taught in the Munjoy Hill area of Portland at the Shailer School, Marada Adams School, and Jack Elementary School. After retirement she missed her students, and went to work at the Falmouth Corner Co-op Nursery School, where she continued to use her experience and wisdom to help young children learn and grow.

After living in Cape Elizabeth, and a move to Falmouth Foreside, Virginia and Orrin eventually moved to Portsmouth, R.I. to be closer to daughter, Becky and their grandchildren.

After Orrin’s death in 2004, her golden years were spent between Rhode Island and Arizona, where she wintered in warmth with daughter Deborah, son-in-law Ray, and her grandson, Andrew and family.

Never one to sit still, eventually she took a part-time job at the Eagle’s Nest Antique Center in Portsmouth, and worked there until 2018. She established close friendships with her coworkers that truly enriched her later years. She also volunteered at the Thrift Store run by the Aquidneck Island Christian Academy. Close to home, she would walk over and help sort clothes and stock shelves, but her real joy was the people she connected with.

Besides teaching, Virginia loved to walk, read, and cook (which she was very good at!) and give to her family. She also loved the Lord and belonged to various denominational churches over her lifetime. In her last few years she enjoyed attending Cross Point Church in Newport, RI with daughter Becky. To sum up Virginia’s life would be to remember her love for children, love of teaching, and love of nurturing and giving to others. Those are memories to be cherished of a life well lived.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a public service will not be held. A memorial service will be planned for May or June at the Spurwink Church in Cape Elizabeth. To see a photo album of her life, please click on her obituary at http://www.csori.com and then the media link.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

The Root Cellar,

94 Washington Ave.,

Portland, ME 04101

http://www.therootcellar.org

