PORTLAND – Warren L. Fratus, 74, of Portland, and formerly of Lynn, Mass., passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.

He was the son of the late Earl and Viola (Isaksen) Fratus. He was also the brother of the late Kenneth Fratus and Philip Fratus.

He is survived by his sister, Claire Moulton of Portland; and several loving nieces and their families.

A private graveside service will be held at the Veterans’ Cemetery, Springvale.

