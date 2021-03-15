The Portland Museum of Art will reopen four days a week beginning March 25, after being closed since December to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The museum will be open Thursday through Sunday with advance, timed-ticket entry, and will reopen with an exhibition of contemporary Maine art, “Untitled, 2020: Art from Maine in a _____ Time.” The museum installed the survey of new work about the tumult of the past year as an interactive online exhibition and in hopes of reopening so people could see it in person. It will remain on view through May 31.

On June 19, the museum will open its major 2021 exhibition, “David Driskell: Icons of Nature and History.” Driskell, who lived in Maine and Maryland, was an early victim of COVID-19, dying April 1 at age 88. He is featured in the HBO documentary “Black Art: In the Absence of Light,” and “Icons of Nature and History” is a major survey of his work.

The museum was closed from mid-March to mid-June, when it reopened with limited capacity and timed-ticket entry. As COVID-19 cases spiked in Maine, it voluntarily closed Dec. 8. When it reopens March 25, museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is free on Friday. Otherwise, admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. Visit portlandmusem.org for details and to purchase entry tickets in advance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: