Wiscasset police are looking for help finding who vandalized Woodlawn Cemetery on Birch Point Road, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Chief Lawrence Hesseltine said it appears as though a car “drove down into the cemetery hitting a small headstone and then drove or backed out hitting the stone wall,” said Chief Lawrence Hesseltine.

Hesseltine said Sargent Perry Hatch reported the toppled stones on Monday, March 8. Since then, the department hasn’t found any evidence or received tips, he said.

The desecration and defacement of places of worship or burial are considered a Class D crime in Maine, punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a $2,000 fine, according to the Maine legislature.

“This is the first time that I am aware of anything happening like this to a cemetery since I’ve been here,” said Hesseltine.

Wiscasset police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the department at (207) 882-8203.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: