Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash on Route 1 at the Nequasset Road intersection in Woolwich Monday, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriffs Office.

Lt. Brian Quinn said the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m.

Allen Ponziani, 57, of Woolwich was traveling on Nequasset Road and was crossing Route 1 when he allegedly drove into the path of a pickup truck driven by Paul Grover, 59, of Woolwich, Quinn said.

Ponziani was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Quinn said Grover’s passenger, Heidi Grover, 54, of Woolwich was also taken to Mid Coast Hospital, was treated and released.

No charges had been filed as of late Monday morning. Quinn said the case is still under investigation.

Route 1 remained open but traffic was slowed for about 20 minutes due to the crash, according to Quinn.

