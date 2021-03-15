This past fall, my sons took part in their first soccer practices at Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland. It was an amazing experience. The grass was green, the fields were perfectly manicured and the coaches and players were clearly excited to get down to fundamentals.

However, as the cool autumn air hit my face, I noticed something. Not the dozens of adorable kids in shin guards running into each other like chaotic electrons inside of an atom, but rather, the countless number of parents clutching their (now) empty coffee mugs and reiterating a common theme – that they wish they could get a fresh cup of coffee or a quick breakfast sandwich on site before, during or after their child’s practice that morning.

This got me thinking. Why don’t we have an amazingly quaint, beautiful and picturesque-looking barn at the entrance of Twin Brook to serve local food and drink during events like these? In fact, come to think of it, there is really no reason why the barn couldn’t be open all year round and serve other items like local meats, produce, arts and crafts, etc., all proudly made right here in Cumberland. In other words, why don’t we build something beautiful and functional where the people already are, while showcasing the best of what Cumberland and its local farms, artists and businesses have to offer. Doing so would not only provide Cumberland businesses with a new way to market and showcase their products, but also provide residents (ahem, and sleep-deprived soccer parents) with a year-round location to purchase the things they need and support the local economy.

Mark J. Segrist

Cumberland-Foreside

