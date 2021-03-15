The city of Portland is seeking community feedback on its five-year community development plan.

Through May 31, residents are encouraged to take an online survey at bit.ly/3t6Ui1 , to give their opinion on projects related to parks and recreation, historic preservation, housing and rental assistance, economic development, social services and access to food.

The city’s recent wave of funding includes $1.8 million for community development, $800,000 to build housing and $166,000 for services for the homeless. The needs and priorities that have been identified include: making neighborhoods safer and more accessible, increasing the number of housing units and building homes that are affordable to all, projects that will help business owners grow and give the workforce the skills to find and keep jobs, and addressing basic food and health needs for the homeless and help them find permanent housing.

Feedback from the community will be shared with the City Council in the fall and the city will submit its five-year plan to the federal government in spring 2022.

For more information, visit portland.civilspace.io/en/projects/city-of-portland-5-year-community-development-plan.

