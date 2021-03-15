A Falmouth eatery is partnering with the Falmouth/Cumberland Community Chamber of Commerce in a new fundraiser for local food pantries.
Amy Meader, owner of Rivalries, a sports pub and grill in Falmouth, is offering stained-glass hearts made by local artists on the restaurant’s website, rivalriesmaine.com, for $25 each, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Falmouth and Cumberland food pantries, Meader said.
The fundraiser follows a similar effort last year when wooden hearts were sold that raised more than $31,000 for the Falmouth Food Pantry. To order a stained-glass heart, visit rivalriesmaine.com, and click on “Falmouth Online Ordering.” The hearts for the fundraiser are listed with the restaurant’s normal menu items.
