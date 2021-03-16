Eleanor “Ellie” Hunt 1944 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Eleanor “Ellie” Hunt,76, of Dresden died on March 10, 2021 at MidCoast Senior Health Center in Brunswick. Ellie was born on Nov. 10, 1944 in Weymouth, Mass. to John R. Goodrow and Eleanor Anderson Goodrow. Ellie enjoyed Bingo and was very competitive in her games at MidCoast Senior Health Center. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening and watching Nascar. Ellie was predeceased by her husband Charlie Hunt Jr. of Dresden, John Goodrow, Jr. of E. Weymouth, Mass., Earle Goodrow of E. Weymouth, Mass., Barbara Goodrow Richmon and her husband James also of E. Weymouth, Mass. Ellie is survived by her daughter Lisa and husband Ethan Hoffert of Akron, Ohio, son Chuck Hunt and wife Lori of Morrill, her brother David Goodrow and wife Christine of Lakeland, Fla., her sister Elizabeth Goodrow Grosso (husband James, deceased) of Hanover, Mass., her brother William Goodrow and wife Linda of Pembroke, Mass., her sister Linda Goodrow Donovan and husband Sam of East Bridgewater, Mass. and by her sister Mary Goodrow Keams and husband Thomas of Halifax, Mass.; as well as by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ellie was a long time resident of MidCoast Senior Health Center and she was a favorite “grandmother” to the staff. She loved to banter and joke with the staff. We would like to thank them all for the wonderful care they provided both Ellie and Charlie-caring for them as part of their family.

Guest Book