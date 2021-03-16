Dorothy M. Paul 1935 – 2021 BRUNSWICK- – Dorothy M. Paul, 85, joined her Lord on March 12, 2021. Born in Caribou to Rhoda and Emery Campbell, Dorothy grew up in a loving family with uncles, aunts and cousins always just a call away. In 1958 she married her soulmate, Rev. Dr. Robert T. Paul, and they had 60 years together prior to his passing in 2018. Bob and Dorothy moved to Bath in 1970 with their two children, Connie and Michael. Dorothy was a homemaker, an excellent cook, and had a lovely soprano singing voice. Many nights and weekends would find Dorothy at the piano playing while the entire family sang. Dorothy was soft-spoken, with a gentle soul, warm smile and twinkle in her eyes. She was a member of the Corliss Street Baptist Church and enjoyed her service and interaction with the church and its members. She made many good friends there. Because of health issues she spent the last 18 months living at Horizons Living & Rehab in Brunswick. As is her way, she made friends and was content. She especially enjoyed the various games of trivia and word puzzles and was good at them. It comes as no surprise that she was extremely adept at Bible trivia. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Norma. She is survived by her children, Connie Fletcher and husband Mike, son, Michael, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff of Horizon’s for the wonderful care they gave Dorothy during her stay, making it a home and not just a facility, to the staff of Chans, especially Amanda, for their watchful eye, and to Pastor Jay for the comfort and strength he gave to Dorothy over the past few years. Dorothy’s favorite song was “It Is Well With My Soul” and we believe that is true as she joins her family. Because of the current restrictions there will be no services and the family will hold a private burial in the spring. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com.

