Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  3/23  3 p.m.  School District Planning

Tues.  3/23  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop

Tues.  3/23  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals

Wed.  3/24  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Wed.  3/24  6:45 p.m.  Civil Rights Committee

Thur.  3/25  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  3/23  9 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee

Tues.  3/23  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Wed.  3/24  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee

Wed.  3/24  4 p.m.  Finance Committee

Wed.  3/24  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance

Thur.  3/25  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

Thur.  3/25  6:30 p.m.  Charter Review Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  3/22  5 p.m.  Human Rights Commission Communications Subcommittee

Mon.  3/22  6 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop

Tues.  3/23  6 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop

Tues.  3/23  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  3/24  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  3/24  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  3/25  6 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop

Thur.  3/25  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

