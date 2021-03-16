Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 3/23 3 p.m. School District Planning
Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop
Tues. 3/23 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals
Wed. 3/24 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee
Wed. 3/24 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee
Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 3/23 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee
Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee
Wed. 3/24 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee
Wed. 3/24 4 p.m. Finance Committee
Wed. 3/24 6 p.m. Housing Alliance
Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District
Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Charter Review Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 3/22 5 p.m. Human Rights Commission Communications Subcommittee
Mon. 3/22 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop
Tues. 3/23 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop
Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 3/24 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 3/24 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 3/25 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop
Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: March 19-26
-
Times Record
Brunswick to acquire robot for police, fire departments
-
Portland Forecaster
USM nursing students on front lines of vaccine administration
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: March 18
-
Portland Forecaster
Youth Coalition ready to take on racial equity in schools and more