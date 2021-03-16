Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 3/23 3 p.m. School District Planning

Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop

Tues. 3/23 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals

Wed. 3/24 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Wed. 3/24 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee

Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 3/23 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee

Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee

Wed. 3/24 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee

Wed. 3/24 4 p.m. Finance Committee

Wed. 3/24 6 p.m. Housing Alliance

Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District

Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Charter Review Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 3/22 5 p.m. Human Rights Commission Communications Subcommittee

Mon. 3/22 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop

Tues. 3/23 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop

Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 3/24 6 p.m. Housing Authority

Wed. 3/24 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 3/25 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop

Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

