On Monday, the Brunswick Town Council unanimously has accepted the donation of a public safety robot. The robot, which is estimated to cost $78,000, was offered to the town for free, with the exception of a $400 shipping cost.

According to a memo from Chief of Police Scott Stewart, the device, a 510 Packbot Fastac, has no weapons attached, weighs 33 pounds, can climb stairs and open doors, has a camera and 10 hours of battery life.

“First I want to say no guns, no laser beams associated with this,” Town Manager John Eldridge told the council. “This is a robotic device that would be used by police and fire in situations in which it may not be safe to send a police officer or firefighter.”

Defense Logistics Agency is a US Department of Defense combat support agency, chose to give the robot to Brunswick because the town’s geographical location could allow the robot to be used by other entities in the Midcoast.

“Normally I wouldn’t necessarily go looking for something like this right now, but it kind of fell in our lap,” said Stewart. “I think it’s a great, great asset not only to Brunswick, the fire department and the police department, but to the Midcoast as well.”

As noted in the memo, potential uses for the robot include investigating a gas leak, looking for people trapped in a collapsed structure or bringing a phone to communicate with a barricaded individual.

“I thought of the infamous suspicious package that gets left behind,” Stewart said. “Someone can actually go up to it with this piece of equipment, if we have the time take a better look, and (allow) for us to access from a safe location.”

According to Stewart, the police would still need a search warrant and probable cause to enter a residence with the robot.

Stewart said the robot would need new batteries every several years, but the device requires no yearly maintenance and requires no special training to operate.

This story will be updated.

