Howard Paul Swain Jr. 1852 – 2021 BATH – Howard Paul Swain Jr., 68, of Bath, passed away March 9, 2021 peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born in Ellsworth on April 29, 1952, a son of Paul and Hazel Swain. Howard enjoyed his work as an interior and exterior painter, as well as working at Cantrell’s Seafood in Topsham. Howard is survived by his wife, Brenda Coulter; son, Joe Swain and his partner Kay Dumphey, daughter, Amanda Coulter and her partner Malanie Gagnon, and his son, Billy Adkins and his wife Mickey. Howard is also survived by his brother, Sherwood Swain and his wife Janice, two sisters, Rose Sims and Sharon Lynch; as well as several grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Howard was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Tanya Swain; brother, Eddie Swain and by his sister, Charlene Matts. There will be a celebration of Howard’s life in May. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

