PORTLAND – We, the family of Dimanche Matinee Kri, “Kevin”, are sad to announce his passing at Maine Medical Center, on Friday March 12, 2021.

Kevin was born on an early Sunday morning, at Kennebec Valley Medical Center in Augusta, on May 1, 1988, the beloved son of, father Sunny B. Mao and mother Peou Kri. He was the second youngest of six children.

Kevin grew up and attended local schools in Augusta. We had the pleasure of watching him play team sports, he had such a talent for sports and excelled at any he tried. His favorites to play were soccer and basketball. On a dare, he tried out for football in high school, and surprised no one when he made the team. Aside from sports, his childhood was filled with summers picking berries, periwinkles and baby crabs along the shores of Rockland, or wading in the waters of Damariscotta lake with his siblings, cousins and nephews.

Kevin received his HVAC certification from Northeast Technical Institute and was employed at Sodexo.

Kevin loved his children immensely, spending every moment, dime and breath raving about their smarts and humor to anyone who would listen.

Kevin will be remembered for his sense of humor, flare, BIG, wide, warm smile, the mischievous twinkle in his eye, and THAT laugh. Lets not forget to mention his large heart and kind nature. Kevin would drop everything, and offer anything to aid a family member, friend, heck, a complete stranger. His heart reached all who was fortunate enough to know him. His presence brought smiles and comfort to those around him, “the life of the party,” as they say.

He is survived by his parents, father, Sunny B. Mao, mother, Peou Kri, ex-wife, Chhoeun Thiv, stepdaughter, Elise Kev, daughter, Mirabelle Kri, son, Lucien Kri and daughter, Julienne Kri; brother, Stephen Yin, sister, Sophanny (Yin) McArdle, sister, Jeanne (Kri) Hoxie, sister, Jeantalon Kri, and baby brother, Soriya Kri.

Kevin’s family would like to share the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website http://www.afsp.org/ to offer support to others in need.

Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 8 to 10 a.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. CDC guidelines will be followed to include social distancing and mask wearing. Burial will follow in Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

