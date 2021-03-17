Donald Arthur Cucinelli 1945 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Donald Arthur Cucinelli, born Beverly Mass., April 2, 1945 to Dante Dominic and Barbara Ruth (Brown) Cucinelli, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 28, 2021 of complications related to pulmonary fibrosis, surrounded by the love of his family. One of six children, he loved growing up in an Italian neighborhood and living on the ocean. He graduated from Beverly High School in 1963 where he played football, and spent summers lifeguarding. In 1963 he joined the U.S Coast Guard and twice traveled to Antarctica from Boston, aboard the Eastwind, a USCG icebreaker and scientific research vessel as part of Operation Deep Freeze, 1963-65, an experience that strongly shaped his world view. The expeditions took him through the Panama Canal, New Santiago Chile, Tiera del Fuego, the Palmer Peninsula and McMurdo Sound, Antarctica as well as to American Samoa, Suva Fiji, Auckland and Wellington New Zealand. Upon returning home he was stationed at the Salem Air Station as a search and rescue swimmer. In 1970 Don joined the Massachusetts State Police as an officer and Academy firearms instructor, working in the State Police Narcotics Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration, and several district attorneys’ offices. In the 1980s he founded Search Inc., a private investigation firm. In the mid-1980s he obtained his sea captain’s license and settled in the mid-coast region of Maine, traveling to Key West, Fla. and the Caribbean, where he worked delivering schooners. Later, he lived and worked extensively in the American Southwest and opened a southwest store in Belfast and Camden called Tate’s Treasures. He loved cats, dogs and horses, sailing, bird watching and the pristine wilderness. Lover of the ocean, adventure, good food, and the sun, he is survived by his wife, Sarah Ames Cucinelli; daughter Sarah Cucinelli, son-in-law Scott Kitchen, son Andy Judd; three beautiful grandchildren; as well as a loving and extended family of friends, and predeceased by daughter, Jennifer. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Donations can be made in his honor to the Midcoast Maine Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 207-449-1366

Guest Book