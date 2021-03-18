Portland-based rock act Modern Clarion released the first single from its forthcoming debut album, “Smoke & Kindling,” earlier this week. “Back Again” is a fantastic, full-bodied tune swarming with acoustic guitar, piano and tremendous vocals. With an Americana vibe and the added grooves provided by what sounds like organ or synth notes, this song is 100% solid and just polished enough.

The band, formed last fall, is fronted by Ryan Ordway on lead guitar and vocals. Ordway is a longtime producer with a catalog of music licenses in more than 13 countries, and his songs have been featured on shows including “The Office” and “Felicity.” See more of his impressive resume here.

The rest of the band is the highly skilled crew of Stu Mahan on bass, Jeff Armstrong on drums, Ryan Hommel on guitars and backing vocals, Cody Nielson on guitars and pedal steel and Dane Farnsworth on keys.

“Back Again” was produced and written by Ordway and Hommel, was mixed by Andrew Odel and was mastered by Adam Ayan at Gateway Mastering. The gorgeous video was filmed partially at Wiley Farm in Naples.

