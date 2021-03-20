RANSON, W.V. – Richard A. Cluff Sr., 78, of Ranson, W.V., passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his residence.

Born Aug. 18, 1942, in Blaine, Maine, he was the son of the late Frederick and Leila Cluff.

He was retired from horse racing as a harness horse trainer. Richard had an avid love for harness horse racing and loved a horse of any kind, but loved his family and friends more.

He is survived by his children, Richard Cluff II of Ranson, W.V.; Leila Ryan Vass of North Carolina, Robert Cluff of Mesa, Arizona, and William Schearer of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; one brother, Keith Cluff of Eaton, New York, and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the East Blaine Cemetery in Blaine, Maine.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.

