CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Jerry was born August 19, 1951 in Biddeford Maine, the son of Albert J. and Martha Powers. He died March 10, 2021.Jerry married his wife Christine in the 1990s and they lived in Biddeford, Maine. In the late 1990s they moved their family to Chillicothe, Ohio.He was predeceased by his daughter Penny Lynn Powers at age 3; his brother Joey Powers, a sister Gloria Spencer, his sister Paula Powers Mitchell; his father Albert J. Powers and his mother Martha Woods PowersSurviving is his wife Christine Powers and their children Jessica “Jessie” Powers, Stephanie Powers Caizzo and husband Joe, and Stephen Powers; his sister Jenny Powers Smith and her husband Harry Smith, his brother Robert Powers and his wife Cynthia, his sister Lorraine Powers Maclean her husband Eric Maclean, his brother Gordon Googoo, a sister Gayle Houle and her husband Robert, a brother Anthony “Tony” Powers and a sister Margaret “Peggy” Powers; and many grandchildren whom he loved dearly Jerry will be dearly missed by his family and friends.A celebration of life is being held at Faith Christian Center, Limerick, Maine on Sunday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

