PORTLAND – Fay Ellen Bowker, 87, died peacefully on March 16, 2021, at the Barron Center in Portland. The family wishes to thank the staff for their loving, professional care during her residence.

Fay was born in Portland on April 7, 1933, a daughter of Curtis and Norine (Weston) Bowker. She attended Deering High School and later trained as a CNA. Toward the end of her working career, she drove the courtesy car for 75 State Street and loved assisting the elderly. She earned the reputation as a cheerful, competent, fun-loving companion. She was also known for her devotion to her Christian faith.

Her greatest achievement, she used to say, were her four children.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Carini.

She is survived by her sons, Donald Carini of Sherwood, Ore., Stephen Carini of Portland and James Carini of Biddeford. She leaves three grandchildren, Joanne Carini of Sherwood, Ore., John and Vanessa Carini of Portland; and four great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Bowker, resides in Boston and Bridgton; close, lifelong friend, Terrie Ross of South Portland, will join the family in celebrating Fay’s life.

Due to the pandemic, services at Brooklawn Memorial Park will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Fay’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Barron Center Resident Fund

1145 Brighton Ave.

Portland, ME 04102

Guest Book