PEARCE, Ariz. – Lester Phillip Locke Jr., 83, of East Fargo Street in Pearce, Ariz., passed away on March 9, 2021, at his home.

Lester was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Lewiston, the son of Lester Phillip and Else (Johnson) Locke Sr.

Lester was a retired U.S. Navy gunner mate. He was employed by the Maine Turnpike Authority for 20-plus years. He moved from Westbrook Maine to Arizona back in 2000, to enjoy warmer weather. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed landscaping, hunting and mountain climbing and exploring any trail that seemed to be in front of him at that time.

He had a great love for his cat, Apache. Recently, you could find him most days watching any western movies on TV, especially Gunsmoke. He had another passion he liked, to drive to the “Village” to see if there was any excitement going on or just to talk to all of the locals. He loved country music especially his look alike, Willie Nelson.

He is survived by his four children, Lester and Roxanna P. Locke III, of Wiscasset, Patrick and Paula M. Locke of Casco, Suezette Locke of Buffalo, N.Y., and Sherri Desmarais of Freedom, N.H.; his former wife, Margaret, with whom he had five children. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife, Shirley; his parents; and his son, Steven.

At Lester’s request, there will be no services.

You may express condolences at http://www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

Guest Book