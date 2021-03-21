GRAY – Evelyn M. LeClerc died two weeks shy of her 98th birthday on March 16, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born March 30, 1923 in Westbrook to Margie Elkins Zelensky and John Zelensky.

She grew up in Westbrook and attended schools there and received her GED later in life.

She married John Kordic and had three children: Mary, Richard, and Margaret. Some years later, she married Joseph Romeo LeClerc and had four more children: Robert, Stephen, Michael, and Victoria. Joseph later adopted Mary, Richard, and Margaret. Joseph and Evelyn bought a house in East Deering where they raised their seven children.

Evelyn was predeceased by her parents; two daughters, Vicki Perry, and Margaret Lee and son-in-law, Robert D. Lee.

She is survived by her caretaker of 40 years and son, Richard John LeClerc, daughter, Mary Wescott (Bill), Robert and Denise LeClerc, Stephen, and Michael LeClerc, and son-in-law, Ivan Perry; and 22 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Because of COVID, no service will be held until the summer at her gravesite in Gray Cemetery.

