Hannaford is recalling some of its parmesan wing sauce because the bottles were incorrectly labeled and the contents may be harmful to those with fish allergies.
The company said select lots of its Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Wing Sauce were incorrectly filled with its Taste of Inspirations Garlic Parmesan Dressing and contain fish as an undeclared allergen.
The incorrectly labeled products carry the lot code 210305 and have a “best by” date of March 5, 2022. People with fish allergies should not consume the dressing, the company said.
Consumers can return the product to a Hannaford store for a full refund.
