Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust is working with the Maine Forest Service and Brunswick Fire Department to coordinate a burn on a 14-acre portion of their blueberry barren at Crystal Spring Farm. The area is located south of Pleasant Hill Road and east of Maquoit Road.

The burn will likely be conducted sometime between mid-March and mid-April on a weekday when the Forest Service and Fire Department determine that weather conditions for a controlled burn are optimal, according to the land trust. The Maine Forest Service will post signs in the area on the day of the burn, and the trails will be closed south of Pleasant Hill Road on Crystal Spring Farm.

“As the owner and steward of Crystal Spring Farm, the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust is conducting this burn to ensure that this unique barren persists for future generations (of both humans and other species) to enjoy,” reads a statement by the trust. “We hope to continue periodic burns in this area as long as we are able to do so safely and efficiently.”

Call (207) 729-7694 for more information.

