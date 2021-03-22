John Balentine’s obsession with the buzz term “cancel culture” plays well to his and Tucker Carlson’s base, who don’t want to be told that they can’t say or do whatever they want, regardless of how racist it may be.

The award-winning college textbook “The Growth of the American Republic” (1930) opened its chapter on slavery with, “As for sambo … ” It took decades to edit racist language out of that chapter. I grew up reading “Little Black Sambo” and “Brer Rabbit,” two seemingly benign books rooted in “cultural racism.” Those books are appropriately no longer published. Dr. Seuss’ publisher’s sense and sensibility to remove culturally racist children’s books from publication prevents inculcating racist tropes in young readers. Surely, Mr. Balentine would agree with that.

Steve Romanoff

Falmouth

