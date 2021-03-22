Recently the Falmouth Lions were called upon by Maine District 41 Lions to help generate money for those suffering in Texas. The members, along with the community that support the Lions, were able to donate $2,500 for this cause in five days.

Maine Lions sent a total of $20,000 to the Texas relief! This is in addition to the $45,000 a year that Lion volunteers generate and donate

back to various local organizations and causes.

This past year we had to cancel our big fundraiser and step up the game on other fundraising venues. Firewood sales has become a good revenue source and I was disappointed that we were not able to locate a firewood rack next to the bottle return shed located at Central Fire station. Returnables have also been a good revenue source for the Lions and other organizations.

I want to say thank you to the community for all of your support of the Lions and remember our slogan, “WE SERVE.” We are always welcoming new members Visit us at e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/. Thank you.

John P. Winslow

Falmouth

